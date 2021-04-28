Funeral for Digital Underground’s Shock G to be held in Tampa on Saturday

In this photo provided by Nzazi Malonga, Shock G, left, poses at the “All Eyez On Me” film premiere in Los Angeles on June 14, 2017. Shock G, who blended whimsical wordplay with reverence for ’70s funk as leader of the off-kilter hip-hop group Digital Underground, has died. He was 57. Nzazi Malonga, a longtime friend who served as head of security and helped manage the group, said the rapper-producer was found unresponsive Thursday, April 22, 2021, in a hotel room in Tampa, Fla. (Nzazi Malonga via AP)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A funeral for the late rapper and producer Gregory “Shock G” Jacobs will be held Saturday at a church in Tampa.

Jacobs, also known as “Humpty Hump” was found unresponsive at a Tampa hotel on Thursday, April 22. He was 57.

Authorities said an autopsy was being performed, and his cause of death was currently unknown.

According to his obituary, Jacobs’ funeral will be at the Allen Temple A.M.E. Church, 2102 N. Lowe Street in Tampa at 12 p.m. Saturday.

The obituary did not mention the specifics of the service. COVID-19 restrictions and attendance limitations are expected to keep the event more private.

“He was an internationally known rapper, musician, actor, vocalist and was the creator of the hip hop group, Digital Underground,” the obituary says. “Gregory was a consummate giver of love to all, and he will be missed.

Jacobs is survived by his mother, Shirley Kraft (Herbert); father, Edward Racker (Sonya); brother, Kent Racker; sister, Elizabeth Racker and a host of other relatives and friends.