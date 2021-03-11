Funeral arrangements set for Tampa police officer killed in line of duty

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Funeral arrangements have been set for a Tampa police officer killed in the line of duty earlier this week.

The Tampa Police Department said Master Police Officer Jesse Madsen’s funeral will take place Tuesday, March 16 at Idlewild Baptist Church located at 18333 Exciting Idlewild Boulevard in Lutz.

The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. and will be open to the public.

Following the service, a police procession will escort Officer Madsen to the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, where a private service with full military honors will take place.

Video recording and photography of any kind will not be allowed inside the church during the funeral service. Face coverings are required.

The public can leave condolence messages, find additional information on memorial events and funeral arrangements, and make donations to the Madsen family by going to TPD’s website.