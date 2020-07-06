Frontier ‘working to resolve’ internet issues in Tampa Bay

A man types on a computer keyboard in this photo illustration. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Frontier Communications users throughout the Tampa Bay area say they are having trouble connecting to the internet. The company says it is aware and working on a fix.

Users in Tampa Bay started experiencing the internet issues before noon Monday.

Who else in Tampa Bay has a @AskFrontier outage right now?! pic.twitter.com/WRWTN5pIou — Meredyth Censullo (@WFLAmeredyth) July 6, 2020

Frontier’s customer service account on Twitter has been responding to user complaints saying they are aware of the issue and working to get it resolved.

“We’re working to resolve the issues as quickly as possible but we do not have an ETA,” one response said.

Another response said, “We are tracking the issues throughout your area but don’t yet have an expected timeline for resolution. I’m sorry for the disruption.”

Frontier has not given a reason for the issues. But according to Down Detector and tweets from Frontier’s customer support page, outages are impacting users in other parts of the country as well, including in Texas and California.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

