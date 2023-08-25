Video: Frontier flight attendant delivers baby mid-flight heading to Orlando.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Frontier is adding two new destinations to its roster from Tampa and Sarasota airports just before the holiday season.

The airline added new nonstop flights from Tampa to Baltimore starting Nov. 16. The flights will be offered daily and start at $39.

Those looking to travel to Cleveland will get another travel option as nonstop flights from Sarasota Bradenton International Airport begin Dec. 21.

The flights from Sarasota to Cleveland will be offered daily and start at $39.

“We’re thrilled to expand our nonstop offerings across our network,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial, Frontier Airlines. “Along with more routes to Florida, new service to Mexico and the Dominican Republic is also on the horizon. As we get closer to winter, now is the time to start planning those tropical getaways. Getting there is easier and more convenient than ever thanks to Frontier’s ‘Low Fares Done Right.’”

To learn more about the flights, visit Frontier’s website.