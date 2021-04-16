From Sun N’ Fun to Renaissance Festival: 8 fun things to head to in Tampa Bay this weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Bigger events are beginning to resume in the Tampa Bay area, including Sun N’ Fun this weekend and the recently re-located Renaissance Festival.

We’ve compiled 8 fun things, both big and small, that you and your family can attend this weekend, presented in no particular order.

If you know of anything going on throughout the area in the future, send an email to online@wfla.com.

1. Bar Monte Italian Pop-Ups at Armature Works

Bar Monte, Amaro Montenegro’s traveling Italian pop-up bar will tour at Armature Works this weekend and next. The bar will feature Monte cocktails and tasting flights, as well as yard and table games. The company is partnering with concepts M.Bird, Steelbach and Stone’s Throw. The event kicks off on Friday.

2. Sun N’ Fun

Sun N’ Fun will see its first weekend since being cancelled last year amid the coronavirus pandemic. The event kicked off on Tuesday, and WFLA News Channel 8 and Great 38 are presenting media partners. Tickets are still available and tickets purchased in 2020 will also be honored. General admission starts at $170 per person, children ages 7-17 are $70 and those 6-years-old and under will receive free admission.

3. Bay Area Renaissance Festival

Another event previously canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic will return this weekend, and all weekends through May 23rd, this time with a new location in Pasco County at Withlacoochee River Park. Four stages of excitement will include musicians, magicians, jugglers, mimes and more, as well as artists selling their wares at the festival marketplace.

4. The Florida Orchestra – Fly Me to the Moon

The Florida Orchestra and trumpet-player Charles Lazarus will perform various big-band classics at the Mahaffey Theater this weekend. Seats on the main floor range from $33 to $48 and those in the Loge range from $18 to $48. Performances begin at 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.

5. SPCA’s Tampa Bay Pet Walk – North Straub Park

The 30th annual SPCA Tampa Bay Pet Walk will take place on Saturday. This year’s walk is free to register for, but of course, fundraising for these adoptable pets is always encouraged. A fundraising goal of at least $25 is needed to receive an official t-shirt. The event is set to begin for the first 1,000 walkers registered at 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

6. Brandon Sunday Market

Local vendors will be features at the market and those attending can purchase fresh produce, food, crafts and more. Food trucks will also be onsite. Admission is free and the market’s Facebook event touts “lots of parking.” The event begins at 10 a.m. and runs through 3 p.m.

7. “First United Church of Nintendo” at Lowry Parcade

In addition to pinball machines, arcade games, beer and a food truck, Lowry Parcade will be offering Nintendo Consoles for free play this Sunday. The parcade is open from 5 p.m. until midnight.

8. Corgi meet-up at Two Shepherds Taproom

In addition to brunch with bottomless mimosas, there will be a meet-up for corgis and their owners at Two Shepherds Taproom on Sunday, but all breeds are still welcome!