From St. Pete Grand Prix weekend to start of the Florida State Fair, 8 fun things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend

1. Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

After numerous delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, the St. Pete Grand Prix will finally take place this weekend with 20,000 fans in attendance. Events begin Friday with practice for the MX-5 Cup at 8 a.m. and continue through Sunday with the green flag dropping at approximately 12:42 p.m. on the NTT IndyCar Series.

2. Florida State Fair

The other big event headed to the Tampa Bay area this weekend is the first weekend of the Florida State Fair after being delayed more than two-and-a-half months.

Ticket costs vary depending on the time of week. Admission costs between $11 and $14 for adults, $6 and $8 for children ages 6 and up. Children 5 and under get in for free. Seniors can get a ticket for $9 on Mondays through Thursday. Parking is free for all fair attendees, who will be required to wear masks.

The fair runs from Thursday through May 2.

3. ZooTampa “Secrets of the Zoo” backstage encounter

ZooTampa will be once again offering a behind-the-scenes tour will the stars of “Secrets of the Zoo,” a television series featured on National Geographic. Guests on this ticketed event will visit with animals and learn more about the zoo’s conservation efforts.

4. Downtown Sarasota arts & crafts festival

The 18th annual event will take place Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

“Behold contemporary crafts from more than 100 of the nation’s most talented artisans. A variety of jewelry, pottery, ceramics, photography, painting, clothing and much more – all handmade in America – will be on display, ranging from $15 to $3,000,” the event’s Facebook event page reads.

5. Big Top Brewing “beer yoga Sundays”

Beer Top Brewing is offering a yoga class in its beer garden for $10 a a free beer or cider. The hour-long class begins, rain or shine, at 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

6. World of Beer “yappy hour”

Speaking of brews, World of Beer is hosting a “yappy hour” to fundraiser for the Humane Society of Tampa Bay on Saturday. The event is being held by group Chihuahua Cerveza who will provide samples and giveaways.

For every draft purchased, a guest will be entered to win either of two gift baskets.

7. Sunken Gardens’ Earth Day Scavenger Hunt

The St. Petersburg staple will be holding two days of self-guided scavenger hunts for all ages on Saturday and Sunday, which are free with admission.

“How can flamingos eat without any teeth and what does dancing have to do with it? What power can our Growing Stone give you? Find out by exploring our winding paths, exotic birds, turtles, butterflies, and flowers on an all-ages, self-guided scavenger hunt at your leisure,” Sunken Gardens’ Facebook page says.

8. Lowry Parcade monthly pinball tournament

Think you’re pretty good at pinball? Test your skills at the Lowry Parcade on Sunday at 6 p.m.! The entry fee is $10 and how prizes will be distributed are explained on the Facebook. The current pinball line-up includes an Avengers game, Lord of the Rings, Elvira’s House of Horrors premium, Spider-Man, South Park and more.