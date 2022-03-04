From Skyway running to 8 On Your Side Shred-A-Thon, busy weekend ahead for Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As the temperatures get warmer, more and more events are happening throughout the Tampa Bay area for everyone to enjoy.

From numerous free events in St. Petersburg, to the season opener of Adventure Island and a Pride celebration in Manatee County, there’s something for everyone in every corner of Tampa Bay this weekend.

These events are presented in no particular order. If you know of anything going on throughout the area in the future, send an email to online@wfla.com.

Location: 4201 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Raymond James Stadium north parking lot

Ready, set, SHRED! The 8 On Your Side FREE Shred-A-Thon is set for Sunday.

There will be a drive through drop off where WFLA staff and volunteers will remove paper and electronic items from your car – please place shredding and recycling items in the trunk or cargo area of your vehicle. Those dropping off can remain in your car for the safety of all involved. No appointment necessary!

You can bring up to 4 boxes of personal documents including paper and even electronic devices. We accept personal documents, no businesses. And remember, no metal binders and no cardboard.

Location: 1 Tropicana Dr., St. Petersburg

While the running portion of the Skyway 10K has sold out, there are free events open to the public at Tropicana Field.

After the race, which begins at 6:25 a.m., there will be vendor and beer tents at Tropicana Field until noon. All participants and spectators are welcome to attend.

You can watch Eagle 8 HD over the race on the WFLA Facebook page and your free WFLA app.

The Skyway 10K benefits the Armed Forces Families Foundation.

Location: 10001 McKinley Dr, Tampa

Adventure Island will open for the 2022 season on Saturday.

Two new waterslides are set to open at the park just in time for spring break: Rapids Race and Wahoo Remix.

Location: 452 3rd Ave W, Bradenton

This year’s Manatee Pride celebration will take place on the Bradenton Riverwalk from noon until 5 p.m.

Festivities during the family-friendly event include entertainment, food and drinks. There will be 30 vendor booths full of arts, crafts, clothes and other services.

All proceeds from Pride benefit ALSO YOUTH, a non-profit that provides advocacy, leadership, support and outreach for LGBTQ youth in Sarasota and Manatee counties.

Location: 1001 N Blvd, Tampa

The 51st Gasparilla Festival of the Arts takes place this weekend at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park.

The prestigious fine arts and fine craft show will feature artists from all over the country vying for the $15,000 Raymond James Best of Show award and an additional $72,000 in prize money.

The artists will showcase ceramic, digital, fiber, glass, mixed media art as well as paintings, sculptures, watercolors and much more.

Location: 1426 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave, Clearwater

Clearwater Comic Con returns from its COVID-19 hiatus on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event is presented by the Clearwater Public Library System and the Clearwater Parks & Recreation Department.

The convention is free and will feature professional comic writers and artists and over 35 guest and vendor tables. Attendees will also be able to participate in a costume contest.

Location: 4800 US-301, Tampa

The Tampa Bay Boat Show will call the Florida State Fairgrounds home this weekend, starting Friday. The event is free and open to the public.

Pontoons, cruisers, kayaks, jet skis and more will be on exhibit. There will be a Florida Fishing School seminar series all three days of the show.

Location: 400 Bayshore Dr NE, St. Petersburg

The festival will return to North Straub Park this weekend for its ninth year. The outdoor expo and all activities involved are free to the public.

The event will have 125 vendors, food trucks and more to “awaken the spirit of wellness.” There will also be four free live music performances throughout the day.

A drum circle will be held on Sunday afternoon and there will be a yoga class for all ages.