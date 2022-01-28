From Gasparilla to food festivals, busy weekend in Tampa Bay ahoy

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – In addition to the return of the Gasparilla invasion and the parade of pirates, there is still plenty to do in the Tampa Bay area this weekend.

Events include the Tiny Home Festival in Pinellas Park to the St. Pete Seafood and Music Festival on 2nd Avenue North.

These events are presented in no particular order. If you know of anything going on throughout the area in the future, send an email to online@wfla.com.

Location: Bayshore Boulevard

Happy Gasparilla! After an unprecedented year that led to the cancellation of Gasparilla, for one of the few times in history, the invasion and parade of pirates is back this year to dazzle pirate fans from around the country.

From road closures to the full schedule of events, 8 On Your Side has you covered here at WFLA.com. From where you can legally drink on Bayshore Boulevard, to where you can recycle beads after the festivities, we have all the information you, your family and friends may need.

It’s also going to be the coldest Gasparilla in over a decade – so be sure to bundle up!

If you can’t attend the invasion and parade, you can watch all the coverage on WFLA Now, as well as News Channel 8 on your television screens.

Location: 5010 81st Ave N, Pinellas Park

The Florida Suncoast Tiny Home Festival, first known as the St. Pete Tiny Home Festival, is back this year after a hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tiny homes, “skoolies,” “van conversions” and other styles of small homes will be set up for the festival, all for viewing and touring.

The 23rd annual event, organized by the United Tiny House Association, will take place Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $20 at the gate.

Location: 350 2nd Ave. N, St. Petersburg

The fourth annual St. Petersburg Seafood & Music Festival will take place all three days this weekend.

Food cooked on site will incorporate fresh ingredients from local restaurants. Live music will entertain guests as they eat with rock, blues and R&B artists.

General admission is free for kids 14 and younger. Tickets cost $10 on Friday and Saturday, and $7 on Sunday.

“Gather family members and friends to enjoy the food, music, and beautiful views of downtown St. Petersburg. And as an added bonus…shop a marketplace of arts, crafts, and fine products between musical performances,” the Facebook event states.

Location: 1 Dali Blvd, St. Petersburg

This is the first weekend the newest exhibit at the Dali Museum in St. Petersburg is on showcase. “Picasso and the Allure of the South” debuts and will be on display for museum guests.

Works from six decades of Picasso’s career can be seen.

“The exhibition is organized chronologically showcasing Picasso’s early experimentation and the evolution of Cubism, through his later works that turned to a deeper engagement with the unconscious and Surrealism,” the museum’s website says.

A virtual reality display of the works can be seen in the museum’s new, artificial intelligence experience called “YOUR PORTRAIT,” where guests can have their own photos transported into Cubism works of art.

Location: 6340 126th Ave. N, Largo

Tacos are everywhere at this Pinellas County festivity. Challenges include a pepper eating contest, a taco competition and an amateur salsa and hot sauce competition.

Live music and vendors will also be on site.

Location: 4175 Medulla Rd, Lakeland

Lakeland’s Pigfest returns this weekend, on Friday from 5-10 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Over 150 barbeque teams will compete during the annual festival. Kansas City Barbeque Society (KCBS) has sanctioned the event as the “largest international organization of barbeque enthusiasts.”

Ribs, chicken, pork and brisket are judged by professional teams from all over the United States.

Admission is $5, but kids 12 and younger get in for free.

Location: 1710 N Highland Ave, Tampa

“#YourTampaMarkets” hosts the annual Tampa Riverwalk Art-Sports-Health-Foods-Wellness Festival.

Services and wellness products include specialty foods, free health screenings, local art, apparel and more.

Location: 14112 8th Street, Dade City

The Kumquat Festival is back in Dade City this year.

Guests will get the opportunity to listen to live music, indulge in delicious food, visit artists and craft vendor spots and of course, learn, learn about kumquats.