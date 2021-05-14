French fries, cigars, yoga with dolphins: 8 things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Events are continuing to pop up and continue across the Tampa Bay area as more COVID-19 restrictions continue to lift.

This weekend, you could meeting our News Channel 8 anchors at Raymond James Stadium or Guy Harvey at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. You could also get some good eats at the French fry festival in St. Petersburg or stretch out with some playful dolphins.

These events are presented in no particular order. If you know of anything going on throughout the area in the future, send an email to online@wfla.com.

1. 8 On Your Side Outdoors Expo & Boat Show

The Outdoors Expo and Boat Show is back with social distancing protocols at Raymond James Stadium this year. The show begins Friday and spans the weekend and admission is free to all.

The event is family friendly and will feature kid’s activities on the field, access to the pirate ship, Buccaneers cheerleaders, alumni and of course, Captain Fear!

Don’t forget, you can also meet our beloved News Channel 8 anchors all three days of the event as well!

2. “Guy Harvey Weekend” at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

A weekend in celebration of artist, researcher and conservationist Guy Harvey will be held Saturday and Sunday with admission to Busch Gardens.

Meet-and-greets and signings of his merchandise will occur throughout both days, all at the Xcursions Gift Shop.

Dr. Harvey will also be promoting his new book, “Guy Harvey’s Underwater World,” the second autobiography he’s written that outlines some of the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation research.

3. St. Stefano’s Gyro & Beer Fest – Summer Market

The church on 76th Street North in St. Petersburg will hold its gyro and beer festival on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. The family-friendly event will feature homemade food, beer from craft breweries, live music and vendors.

Both parking and admission are free to the event.

4. St. Pete French Fry Fest

Enjoy delicious French fries at Albert Whitted Park in St. Pete from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. The Gulf to Bay Food Truck Association is hosting the event, which will also include craft beers and music in addition to local food trucks. Picnic chairs and blankets are welcome, but pets are not.

Admission is free to the public.

5. Dolphin Yoga Nidra at Clearwater Marine Aquarium

The aquarium will host a yoga class and guided meditation from 6:30-8:30 p.m. or 8-9:30 p.m. on Saturday. The last half hour of these classes is reserved for meditation or to watch CMA’s famous dolphins. The class will be held in a covered outdoor space.

Classes for members will cost $25 and non-members will pay $30. For Teacher Appreciation Month, educators will receive a discounted price of $15.

6. Astronomy Day at The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature

If you or any little ones in your life are interested in astronomy and space, the Bishop Museum in Bradenton is the place to be on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

A “star talk” will be held in the planetarium, a scavenger hunt will go on throughout the museum, a crater-making experiment will go on and much more. Astronomy Day events are included with the price of admission.

7. J.C. Newman Founder’s Day Celebration

America’s oldest, family-owned premium cigar manufacturer, J.C. Newman Cigar Company, located in Ybor City, will celebrate several milestones on Saturday during a family-friendly event.

The event will be held at the el Reloj Cigar Factory on North 16th Street and will feature local food and coffee vendors, live entertainment, tours (limited to 10 guests at a time due to COVID-19 protocol) and games. Alcohol beverages will also be available for purchase.

Parking is free and available across the street from the factory on Columbus Avenue.

8. Frenchie Meet-up at Two Shepherds Taproom

Are you the proud owner of a French bulldog? They’re taking over Two Shepherds Taproom on Saturday. Drink specials and food from Magpie Rolling Osteria will begin at noon. Those 21 and over are welcome, as are all breeds, not just Frenchies.