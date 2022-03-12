Freeze warning in effect for several Tampa Bay counties

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A freeze warning is in effect for coastal Citrus, Hernando, and Pasco Counties, according to the National Weather Service.

Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees can be expected. from 1 a.m. EST to 10 a.m. EDT Sunday.

The weather service said the frost and freeze could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation, and damage unprotected outdoor plumbing, like water pipes.

Experts advised residents to take steps to protect tender plants from the cold.

Stay up to date with the latest Max Defender 8 Forecast.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.