Freedom Square retirement community sued after residents die of COVID-19

SEMINOLE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pinellas County retirement community has been hit with lawsuits on behalf of the families of two men who died in a COVID-19 outbreak at the facility.

According to the lawsuits, Donald Jack and Christopher Pugh were residents at the Seminole Pavilion Rehabilitation and Nursing Services during the outbreak and ultimately contracted COVID-19 and died.

The lawsuits claim that the facility “chose to place profits over residents and ignore deficiencies in their emergency preparedness plan and in their infection and prevention and control program.”

The suits also claim that when decifiencies came to light, the facility “continued to choose to place profits over residents by refusing to be forthcoming with the authorities, staff, residents, and residents’ relatives of the potential dangers of COVID-19 and the COVID-19 positive cases at the facility.”

The lawsuit also claims the facility withheld supplies necessary to protect residents and staff, and failed to use appropriate measures to control the spread of the virus.

Each suit requests damages in excess of $30,000.

