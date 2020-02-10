‘Freedom’ dies after 6 years of service to Sarasota Co. Sheriff’s Office

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of a 6-year veteran of the county’s Mounted Patrol Unit, Freedom.

Freedom was a 14-year-old Gelding Thoroughbred, who stood approximately 16.3 hands tall. The sheriff’s office was forced to put him down after he broke his leg and several ribs while running.

The horse was donated to the sheriff’s office in 2015 by the Carson Springs Wildlife Conservation Foundation.

The sheriff’s office released the following satement on Freedom: