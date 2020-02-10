‘Freedom’ dies after 6 years of service to Sarasota Co. Sheriff’s Office

Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of a 6-year veteran of the county’s Mounted Patrol Unit, Freedom.

Freedom was a 14-year-old Gelding Thoroughbred, who stood approximately 16.3 hands tall. The sheriff’s office was forced to put him down after he broke his leg and several ribs while running.

The horse was donated to the sheriff’s office in 2015 by the Carson Springs Wildlife Conservation Foundation.

The sheriff’s office released the following satement on Freedom:

“We are absolutely heartbroken to share the very tragic news of the passing of Freedom, a 6-year veteran of our Mounted Patrol Unit.

Freedom is a 14 year-old Gelding Thoroughbred, bay in color, who stands approximately 16.3 hands tall. He was donated to the sheriff’s office in 2015 by the Carson Springs Wildlife Conservation Foundation, and served Sarasota County in several capacities including at Siesta Key during Spring Break and in commercial retail centers during the holidays. By all accounts, Freedom was a phenomenal horse and his name suited him well as he loved nothing more than to run in open pastures. Many riders considered it an accomplishment to ride with Freedom as he was a challenging horse to ride, with a mind of his own but gentle spirit. Freedom could also never turn down a head scratch.

On Saturday, our Mounted Patrol Unit was forced to bury Freedom in the pasture, after he severely broke his leg and several ribs while running, which was his very favorite thing to do. Freedom is on the cover of the flyer for our upcoming SCSO Mounted Patrol Barn Open House and while he won’t be there to help us celebrate, we will certainly use the opportunity to honor his service to the Mounted Patrol Unit and to the Sarasota County community. Rest easy big guy, you will be very, very missed.”

Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook

