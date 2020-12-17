Alzheimer’s Association to offer free tablets to help ease holiday loneliness for Alzheimer’s patients

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We are months into this pandemic and many of our elderly loved ones are still in isolation. That can be especially tough for those with Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Over the summer, the Florida Alzheimer’s Association handed out 600 tablets to those living in assisted living facilities.

Now, 250 tablets are up for grabs for people who have Alzheimer’s or dementia and are living at home with caretakers.

The tablets are specially tailored for those with the cognitive disease. The devices will help users connect with family and loved ones, and will also have programs like puzzles, games, movies, audiobooks, music, which are all important for the brain.

“In addition to the puzzles, and the music and movies, there’s also opportunities to connect with faith and stress release, as well as take some virtual tours,” said Amy Schenk, the program manager with the Florida Alzheimer’s Association.

There are certain requirements for obtaining a tablet.

To learn how to get your hands on one, visit the Alzheimer’s Association website. They are first come, first served.