Free sandbag locations in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – With all the heavy rain we’ve been receiving, counties are doing what they can to help residents protect their properties from potential flooding.

Below are the locations in which residents can pick up sand and sandbags in Tampa, Pasco County and Manatee County.

Tampa (Open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.):

Himes Avenue Complex – 4501 South Himes Ave.

Pasco County (Open 24 hours):

Pasco County Public Works (C-Barn) – 30908 Warder Road, San Antonio

Magnolia Valley Golf Course Clubhouse – 7223 Massachusetts Ave., New Port Richey

Manatee County: