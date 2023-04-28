TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody announced a new pilot program in Tampa on Thursday to help victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking and human trafficking.

Moody says the timing of the announcement comes on National Victim’s Rights week and Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

Moody calls the program ” Project Protect” and says it will use readily available door bell camera and monitoring service to help.

“It takes a lot of courage and bravery and determination by those that have been victims of these crimes to step outside that and seek help,” said Moody.

She says victim’s advocates will help connect people to the free services.

“Project protect will work to help them regain that feeling of safety and allow them to have peace of mind about what lurks beyond their front door,” said Moody.

Alisa Mathewson is a victim of crime and says the program could have helped her.

“I was terrorized for six months leading up to my kidnapping, but what happens behind closed doors is a ‘He said, she said’,” said Mathewson.

She says a working camera that records actions at your front door could have made a difference for her.

“This is something that I know would have made an impact in my story,” said Mathewson.

She says this new tool will help victims by providing valuable evidence to law enforcement and the court system.

“By having this initiative available to victims who are just in survival mode, they are just trying to keep a roof over their head, they are just trying to keep their kids fed, so having this available for them and another tool and another resource will make a difference,” said Mathewson.

Moody says if the program is a success in Hillsborough County, it will be expanded across the state.