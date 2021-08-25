‘Fourth Friday’ arts, cultural event returns to Downtown Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Fourth Friday along the Tampa Riverwalk is back! The arts and cultural crawl will start back up this Friday.

“Fourth Friday is a perfect outdoor family event, showcasing some of the area’s best musicians and artists at some of our most popular cultural attractions,” said Tampa Downtown Partnership President and CEO Lynda Remund.

Fourth Friday offers free musical performances and other activities at various arts and cultural venues along the Riverwalk. Locations include Sparkman Wharf, the Sail Plaza, Henry B. Plant Museum, The Florida Museum of Photographic Arts, and the Straz Center.

The event also includes food and drink specials from participating downtown venues. As a “sip and stroll” event, alcoholic consumption is allowed along the Riverwalk in specially approved vendor cups when purchased at one of eight authorized venues.

Fourth Friday will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at all locations except Henry B. Plant Museum, which will run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information, visit www.fourthfridaytpa.com.