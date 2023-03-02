PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — The 88th Annual Florida Strawberry Festival kicks off on Thursday with new food and entertainment.

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to visit throughout the 11-day festival.

Here are a few things to check out during your visit:

Sandy Ann’s Fried Old Fashioned Pies: located near East Independent

Strawberry Cheesecake Waffle Taco: located at Plant City High School Band booth in Stadium Exhibit Hall

Mrs. E’s Strawberry Freeze, a strawberry flavored snowball with condensed milk, whipped cream and chocolate-dipped strawberry: located at A&M Concessions on Edwards Street

The Nerveless Nocks Present Jetpack Water Circus: located at the Softub Spas Carriage House

The festival is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. through March 12. Admission for guests 13 years and older is $10, while admission for children ages 6-12 is $5. Children five and under get in free.

Dozens of central Florida Publix stores are offer discounted gate tickets. For more information about festival admission, parking, or hours, visit the Florida Strawberry Festival website.