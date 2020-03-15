TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A legendary Tampa Bay broadcaster and former WFLA News Channel 8 anchor has passed away.
Arch Deal has died at the age of 88.
He was an anchor at News Channel 8 for many years, starting 1959. He also worked at FOX 13 in Tampa as well as at a station in Charlotte, North Carolina.
He was also known as an avid skydiver.
Everyone at News Channel 8 extends their thoughts to the Deal family during this difficult time.
LATEST STORIES:
- Police investigating after woman drove into Popeyes in Sarasota
- Former WFLA anchor Arch Deal dies at 88
- Hillsborough County schools plan to help feed students during coronavirus break
- Walmart to temporarily cut hours to combat coronavirus
- Orlando International Airport TSA officer tests positive for coronavirus, TSA says