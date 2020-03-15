Former WFLA anchor Arch Deal dies at 88

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A legendary Tampa Bay broadcaster and former WFLA News Channel 8 anchor has passed away.

Arch Deal has died at the age of 88.

He was an anchor at News Channel 8 for many years, starting 1959. He also worked at FOX 13 in Tampa as well as at a station in Charlotte, North Carolina.

He was also known as an avid skydiver.

Everyone at News Channel 8 extends their thoughts to the Deal family during this difficult time.

