Tampa man, former NFL wide receiver Donald ‘Reche’ Caldwell shot, killed outside home

**FILE** New England Patriots wide receiver Reche Caldwell, left, can’t haul in a pass in the end zone against the defense of Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kelvin Hayden in the fourth quarter of the AFC Championship football game in this Jan. 21, 2007 file photo in Indianapolis. The motivation to avoid a repeat of one of the most painful days in the Patriots decade of dominance was powerful. Now, one win shy of the first 19-0 season in NFL history, and possible acclaim as the best team ever, New England is determined and driven. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta, file)

TAMPA (WFLA) — Tampa man and former NFL player Donald “Reche” Caldwell died Saturday after police found him in his front yard with a gunshot wound.

The Tampa Police Dept. said the shooting occurred at a residence near North 36th Street and East Hanna Avenue around 10:57 p.m. Police did not release Caldwell’s name, but his mother confirmed the report to News Channel 8.

Deborah Caldwell said her son was shot in the leg and chest in an “ambush” at his home just before heading out on a date with his girlfriend.

Deborah said Reche’s last words were, “Tell everybody I love them.”

The former wide receiver was drafted in the second round of the 2002 NFL Draft by the San Diego Chargers. Caldwell’s seven year career included a 2006 season with Tom Brady and the New England Patriots where he had his best statistical season.

Caldwell attended the University of Florida where he appeared in the SEC Championship game in 2000.

Former Florida and Patriots’ WR Donald “Reche” Caldwell was shot and killed last night in Tampa. He was 41. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 7, 2020

LATEST STORIES: