Former Largo football star Bobby Roundtree passes away at 23 years old

TAMPA (WFLA) -Bobby Roundtree, the former Illinois football player who inspired thousands after he was left paralyzed after a swimming accident two years ago, has died.

The University of Illinois football team confirmed the news on Friday afternoon in a tweet.

The Illini Family has lost one of its inspirational leaders with the passing of Bobby Roundtree Friday in the Tampa Bay area.



RIP @BobbyRoundtr97. We will miss you. pic.twitter.com/VRo5tiNIJ5 — Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) July 16, 2021

Roundtree played two seasons at Illinois in 2017 and 2018 making 11 starts as a true freshman contributing 50 tackles and four sacks.

The Largo native was even better in 2018. He again started 11 games at defensive end and was an All-Big Ten honorable mention selection by the media after making 66 tackles, including 7 1/2 sacks.

Following his impressive two seasons at the University of Illinois Roundtree suffered a severe spinal injury during a swimming accident.

Roundtree suffered severe spinal cord injuries which left him numb from the chest down. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.