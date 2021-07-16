Former Largo football star Bobby Roundtree passes away at 23 years old

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WFLA Photo

TAMPA (WFLA) -Bobby Roundtree, the former Illinois football player who inspired thousands after he was left paralyzed after a swimming accident two years ago, has died.

The University of Illinois football team confirmed the news on Friday afternoon in a tweet.

Roundtree played two seasons at Illinois in 2017 and 2018 making 11 starts as a true freshman contributing 50 tackles and four sacks.

The Largo native was even better in 2018. He again started 11 games at defensive end and was an All-Big Ten honorable mention selection by the media after making 66 tackles, including 7 1/2 sacks.

Following his impressive two seasons at the University of Illinois Roundtree suffered a severe spinal injury during a swimming accident.

Roundtree suffered severe spinal cord injuries which left him numb from the chest down. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss