HAINES CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a former Haines City police officer after he and another person were caught by Walmart security on Saturday.

According to the sheriff’s office, 48-year-old David Griffin of Mulberry was arrested by deputies after a Walmart employee noticed Griffin putting items into a shopping bag without scanning them.

The sheriff’s office said Griffin and 28-year-old Shelbi Dubose continued to put unscanned items into their bag even after the employee confronted the pair about the items.

“It is always disappointing to me when someone in law enforcement commits a crime and betrays the trust of their community,” Sheriff Grady Judd said. “Haines City is a wonderful city, and they have a top notch professional police department. We will absolutely hold Griffin accountable for his actions. The only thing he did right was immediately resign upon his arrest.”

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said Griffin and Dubose scanned $207.72 worth of items, but did not scan items worth a total of $343.22. When the pair attempted to leave the store, Walmart security stopped the pair.

Griffin committed similar thefts on Oct. 15, Oct. 29, Nov. 10, and Nov. 26, according to investigators. Authorities said Dubose participated in three of those thefts.

“I want to assure the public that we hold our officers to the highest standards of integrity and ethical conduct. The recent arrest of one of our officers is deeply troubling and contrary to the values of our department,” Police Chief Greg Goreck said. “This behavior is not representative of the dedicated men and women who serve our community with honor and commitment every day. Let it be known, had Officer Griffin not resigned, his removal from duty would have been swift and decisive. We have zero tolerance for such actions and are committed to maintaining public trust through accountability and transparency.”

Griffin was charged with five counts of retail petit theft, and Dubose was charged with four counts of the same crime.