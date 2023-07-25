TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The arrests came swiftly, and to nearly everyone’s surprise.

“Apparently, I guess you have a warrant,” body camera footage showed an officer saying to one man.

“For what?” the man asked.

“It’s for voter stuff, man,” another officer replied.

A similar situation to that one played out for 20 total convicted felons across the Tampa Bay Area last fall, including Nathan Hart.

“It feels like the state of Florida, or more specifically, the governor,” Hart said. “Just took a big, massive dump on me.”

The Gibsonton resident was convicted of a felony sex offense in 2004. He said, when he went to the DMV in 2020, someone signed him up to vote despite his status, explaining that Hart would find out if he could actually vote or not if an ID card came in the mail.

“Couple weeks later, I got the ID card in the mail,” Hart explained. “So I thought, ‘Wow, I guess maybe life’s getting back to normal again or something, I’m able to vote after all.'”

But about two years after he voted in the 2020 election, he was arrested.

“That was the first time I had any inkling that I was doing something, or had done something that I wasn’t supposed to have done,” Hart recalled. “When they put me in handcuffs.”

Hart hoped his case would be dismissed like some others, but it went to trial, where a jury found him guilty of incorrectly filling out the voter registration form. Court records show he is probation for that crime.

“There’s real problems here,” said Neil Volz. “The system is broken in some key areas.”

Volz is the deputy director of the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition and a former felon himself, or what the coalition calls, a “returning citizen.”

“If you can’t trust the government to verify your voting eligibility, who can you trust?” Volz said.

The organization is suing Gov. Ron DeSantis and dozens of state of local election officials over confusion and bureaucracy in determining who can and cannot vote in Florida.

“Fundamentally, we are asking a judge to tell the government,” Volz said. “And compel the government to simply do their job.”

Volz said the government is making it difficult to know whether you can vote or not.

“The fact of the matter is,” Volz explained. “People are getting issued voter ID cards from the government, and then two years later they’re getting arrested by that same government. We can do better.”

Though DeSantis’s office did not respond to our request for comment, at a previous news conference, he blamed local supervisors of elections.

“They’re the ones that are registering people,” DeSantis said. “It’s, you go in your county and you register locally. You’re not registering in Tallahassee at the state government. So it’s really their responsibility to ensure that those voting rolls are accurate.”

However, both local election supervisors and voters’ rights group claim state statutes show it is the state’s job, not local counties, to determine who can and cannot vote.