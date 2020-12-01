Former Bucs player arrested for DUI with child in passenger seat in Oldsmar, deputies say

Pinellas Sheriff’s Office

OLDSMAR, Fla. (WFLA) — A former defensive player for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was arrested for driving under the influence with a child passenger in his car Monday night, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said.

A Pinellas County deputy said Chris Hovan, 42, was was well over the legal limit with a .309 BrAC while behind the wheel of a vehicle on Tampa Road. A child was reportedly in the passenger seat of Hovan’s car.

The deputy said Hovan was impaired and “posed a great risk to the child’s safety.”

Hovan was a defensive tackle for the Buccaneers from 2005 to 2009. He was released in 2010 and signed with the Rams.

Hovan was charged with DUI and child neglect.

