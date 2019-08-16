Ford extending warranties on half a million cars

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Ford is extending the warranties on more than half a million cars.

The warranty extension is related to about 560,000 Focus and Fiesta models in the US and Canada that have had problems associated with six-speed automatic transmissions.

Ford is facing lawsuits and complaints about the transmissions lurching into gear or feeling as if they’re slipping.

The warranties will be extended to seven years or 100,000 miles for 2014 through 2016 model year Focuses built before Nov. 5, 2015. It’s also for 2014 and 2015 model year Fiestas built before Oct. 15, 2014.