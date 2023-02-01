LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Lakeland High School quarterback Zachary Pleuss is 17 years old and fresh off an undefeated season and a state championship win with the Dreadnaughts.

By the time he was born, Tom Brady had already a few Super Bowl wins under his belt.

“GOAT. Of course. Most rings ever won by a player. I think he has what, more rings than any team in general?” asked Pleuss.

In fact, Brady does have more Super Bowl rings than any other franchise.

He has seven. The Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots are tied with six.

“He’s just a great team leader. At the end of the day, the quarterback’s position is to be the leader. He’s the top dog. Everybody looks up to him and just the way that he leads the team,” said Pleuss.

On Wednesday morning, Tom Brady announced his retirement after playing 23 seasons in the NFL. He retired at 45 years old.

“I know people who are 45 that have arthritis. They can’t even move their arms and for him to still be throwing the ball 50 yards down the field, is crazy,” said Pleuss.

Pleuss has Brady’s TB12 nutrition and exercise book.

He also knows Brady was the 199th pick in the draft and started on the New England Patriots as a backup.

It was only after quarterback Drew Bledsoe was injured that Brady started a game. He never looked back.

“That is inspiring. That tells you – it doesn’t matter if you go first draft, first pick. At the end of the day, if you get drafted, that’s an opportunity,” said Pleuss.

It’s that part, Tom Brady starting as an underdog, that sticks out to Polk County Public Schools senior director of athletics Dan Talbot.

“Us as athletic directors and high school coaches can relay that to high school kids that you never know when your number’s going to be called but you have to be ready for when it is,” he said.

“Ultimate competitor, in my opinion,” said Lakeland High School football coach Marvin Frazier.

Coach Frazier has been following Brady’s playing career since his days at the University of Michigan.

“There’s just a lot of valuable lessons in his career that any kid or anybody, doesn’t have to be a football player, anyone can learn from as far as saying when you get your opportunity, make the most of it,” said Coach Frazier.