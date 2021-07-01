Tampa Food Trucks: Wing Box

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Wing Box food truck is serving wings on wheels and adding a local flare at the same time.

Joe King is the owner of Wing Box. He opened the truck back in 2014, but had another truck under his belt as well.

“We had to shut down the other food truck during the pandemic, it definitely slowed us down, but we’re focusing on moving forward,” King said.

While pushing through the thick of the pandemic, like many other businesses, King gave back to the community.

“We participated in the give back to Officer Madsen’s family, so we were able to donate 100 percent of the proceeds to his family,” he said.

Wing Box is one of few wing trucks in Tampa Bay. To find out where their next stop is, click here.