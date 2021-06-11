Tampa Food Trucks: Sun’s Just Egg Rolls

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After being laid off at the start of the pandemic, a local entrepreneur turned her road block into an opportunity to roll into the community serving creative and diverse foods.

Sun Reed is the owner of Sun’s Just Egg Rolls. It’s a food truck that serves gourmet eggrolls with all sorts of goods inside. In order to start her business, Reed faced a bit of adversity.

“I was in the corporate world for years, but at the start of the pandemic I was laid off and never called back to return to work,” Reed said. “That’s when I reached out to my investor and we had to expedite the opening of the food truck.”

She’s been rolling ever since. With her Operations Manager, David Williams, the two go into communities across the Bay area serving their gourmet eggrolls that are Asian inspired, but have a different flare and twist.

The truck is always in various communities. To find the truck, click here. For more details on the business, check out their Facebook and Instagram pages: Sun’s Just Egg Rolls.

