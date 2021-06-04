Tampa Food Trucks: Mr. B’s Southern Cuisine

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Mr. B’s Southern Cuisine stopped by News Channel 8 to talk about their resiliency during the pandemic, which included an appearance on the Food Network’s hit show, Restaurant Impossible.

Mr. B’s Southern Cuisine is a food truck that’s a branch from the restaurant ‘Mr. B’s’ located at 3401 N Nebraska Ave. Prior to the pandemic, the food truck attended big events and ran on a full staff. Once the pandemic hit, that all changed.

“We had to cut 70% of our staff,” said co-owner, Calvin Jefferson.

However, the truck never shut down. They started going into neighborhoods and small communities and that kept the truck up and running. They also had celebrity chef, Robert Irvine pick their restaurant to be on the Food Network’s Show; Restaurant Impossible.

“Restaurant impossible came at the right time because it brought me and my sister together and gave us a new and better way to connect with people in the community,” Jefferson said.

In two days and with a $10,000 budget, the restaurant received a total revamp. The show also surrounded itself on a sibling rivalry.

“Chef Robert saw that in order for a business to grow, family has to be together so he focused on trying to bring us together,” Co-Owner Ninkia Green said.

The food truck features several southern hand-held dishes. The truck travels all across the Bay area. To see where they are stopping by next, click here.