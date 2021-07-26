Tampa Food Trucks: Baton Roux

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A new food truck owner opened up shop 18 days before the pandemic, but it was only a minor set back for a major comeback.

Alexis Williams is the owner of Baton Roux. It’s a Louisiana Cajun style food trucks that rolls around the Bay area.

“I moved here about five years ago and I was looking for some Cajun food and I couldn’t find it, so here we are,” Williams said.

Williams had to close down 18 days after opening due to the pandemic, but after about two months they were back up and running.

“Social media really helped and we went to a lot of breweries,” she said.

Baton Roux now visits communities and events.

Click here to find out when the truck will be in an area near you!