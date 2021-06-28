Tampa Food Trucks: Shula Burger

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Shula Burger not only serves award-winning burgers out pf their restaurant, but also from their food truck that had an unfortunate start due to the pandemic.

Zydrunas Rackauskas is the owner of Shula Burger. He opened his food truck in February of 2020, one month before the global pandemic was declared.

“We were so excited,” Rackauskas said. “It was unfortunate times, but we are now fortunate to come out on the other side.”

Rackauskas said the truck stayed parked for nearly six months at the start of the pandemic. When the truck did come out, they were giving back to the community.

“We donated food to law enforcement agencies, healthcare workers, during teacher appreciation,” he said. “We wanted to give back in anyway we could.”

Things took a turn for the better around August of 2020. Rackauskas said they partnered with a local food truck company and started serving neighborhood communities and that helped them get back on their feet.

Shula Burger is now back participating in community events and still serving neighborhoods. To check out where the Shula Burger truck may be rolling to next, click here.