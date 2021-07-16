Food Truck Friday: Food truck allows customers to ‘Go Stuff Urself’

Tampa, Fla. (WFLA) – After 15 years in the making, the Go Stuff Urself food truck is rolling around Tampa Bay serving homemade stuffed burgers.

Rob Lauro is the owner of Go Stuff Urself and he has been in the restaurant industry for decades.

“I realized everybody loved these things so I said let me do this for me,” Lauro said.

He initially made plans to open a brick and mortar, but the pandemic hit.

“I realized eating habits changed, so I wanted to go mobile,” he said.

For the past six months, Go Stuff Urself has been serving up stuffed burgers, fire grilled wings and more to the Bay area.

