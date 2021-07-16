Fo’ Cheezy hiring for new location in downtown St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Fo’ Cheezy Twisted Meltz is officially hiring for its new location set to open in downtown St. Petersburg.

Approximately 40 people are needed to join the team of the grilled cheese restaurant operated by celebrity Chef Robert Hesse, who has worked along Chef Gordan Ramsay, and his partner Chef Craig Munroe.

The duo’s hiring event is scheduled for July 22 from noon until 8 p.m. at the location at 111 3rd Street North in St. Petersburg.

“Our goal is to turn it up and deliver truly chef-inspired comfort food to downtown in an all-new way – an experience, not just a meal,” Hesse said in May. “We’ve called this street-to-table, edible graffiti.”

Positions include servers, cashiers, line cooks and more. All interested applicants should bring a resume and be ready for an interview on the spot.

Munroe previously said this is one of three new locations they have plans to open, in addition to getting a second food truck up and running by the end of 2022.

The original location can be found in St. Pete Beach on Gulf Boulevard.