Florida’s transgender sports proposal sent to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ desk

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Republicans have sent a proposal to Gov. Ron DeSantis that would ban transgender girls and women from playing on public school teams intended for student athletes born as girls.

Under the proposal in Florida, a transgender student athlete would have to affirm her biological sex by supplying proof such as a birth certificate.

The proposal also would allow another student to sue if a school allows a transgender girl or woman to play on a team intended for biological females.

The measure approved by the GOP-led Legislature Wednesday strips some of the most contentious elements from a proposal approved by the House two weeks ago, including a provision that would have required transgender athletes in high schools and colleges to undergo testosterone or genetic testing, as well as submit to having their genitalia examined.

Equality Florida posted this message on their Facebook page Wednesday night:

“The transgender youth sports ban just passed the Florida Senate. For the first time in 23 years, this legislature has sent a categorically discriminatory anti-LGBTQ bill to the Governor’s desk. Shame on every lawmaker who embraced discrimination at the expense of the state’s most vulnerable youth,” – Equality Florida

Florida isn’t the only state to have a bill on transgender athletes. Earlier Wednesday, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, a Republican, signed a bill banning transgender athletes from competing in female sports in middle and high schools and colleges. Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte, another Republican, has similar legislation on his desk.

The national effort prompted the NCAA earlier this month to warn schools that it would consider moving championship events out of states that adopt discriminatory policies.

The Florida legislative session adjourns on Friday.