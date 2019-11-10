Florida woman and dog fight cancer, go through chemo together

SIESTA KEY, Fla. (SNN/NBC) – If you’re a dog owner, you know there’s nothing like a dog’s unconditional love.

For the past 11 years, Tracy Jackson has done everything with her dog Chancellor by her side.

“We have hiked all over Las Vegas and the mountains of the red rocks in Utah,” Jackson said.

In October of 2018, Chancellor was diagnosed with lung cancer.

“It was a very tumultuous time for me because he is my very best friend in the whole world,” said Jackson. “My soulmate definitely since we’re both going through this together.”

That’s because in April, Jackson was diagnosed with breast cancer and Chancellor’s cancer came back.

“Halfway through my chemo, which is crappy, but I really feel like it’s such a blessing because we’re able to go through this together,” she said.

Just when Jackson thought their bond couldn’t get any stronger, cancer proved her wrong.

“Having to give him pills 5 times a day it was torturous,” she said. “It’s actually harder for me knowing that his cancer is back than dealing with my own cancer which I know to a lot of people might sound strange, but they’re unconditional.”

And she said as much as she took care of Chancellor, he took care of her.

“After a treatment, I slept for 12 hours, the dog never leaves my side,” she said. “He’s there the whole time in bed with me.”

Jackson said Chancellor’s chemo pills made him sick. He wouldn’t want to eat along with other symptoms normal chemotherapy would cause one to experience. So, she took him off the pills, and her vet told her he only has a few months left.

“So what we’re gonna do is rent an RV between my chemo and radiation and drive to South Carolina and hike some mountains and camp for a week,” she said. “I wanna do that with him before he goes.”

Jackson said she’s scared to lose him and scared of her own cancer coming back one day.

“But you just have to find the daily blessings in life and there’s someplace better than we’re all gonna go that’s cancer-free.”

She finished her chemotherapy and she and Chancellor are going on that RV trip soon.

