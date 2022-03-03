Florida: Winter strawberry capital of the world

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — While Florida has only 11% of the total acreage that grows strawberries in the U.S., we’re the only place that can do so in the winter! The rest of the year they are grown in California, Washington State, the northeast and in North Carolina.

During the winter, the area surrounding Plant City has the ideal temperature range to produce massive amounts of strawberries. The climate needs to range from 50 degrees overnight and up to 80 degrees during the day.

The amount of daylight is important too. According to the IFAS department at the University of Florida, strawberries need less than 14 hours of daylight to flower and grow fruit.

Any farther south in the winter, the hours of daylight go up and the temperatures get a little warmer. Farther north, the daylight length gets a lot shorter and, obviously, temperatures get colder as well.

Florida can produce strawberries in the fall, winter and through spring with our climate.

That being said, temperatures do get colder than 50 degrees at times, which can be both good and bad.

Temperatures colder than 50 degrees begin to slow the grow of the berry. However, the slower growth allows natural sugars to develop within the berry. The natural sugars give the berry a better and sweeter flavor.

Temperatures can’t get too cold, though. If the temperatures get close to or drop below freezing (32 degrees), farmers take extreme measures to protect the crop.

Much like a garden, the berries can be covered but, most farmers protect their crops using ice!

Sprinklers are turned on and when temps drop to freezing, a layer of ice forms on the berry and plants preventing the berry from getting any colder.

Because temps are rarely below freezing for long in this area, the ice melts in the morning as temps warm and the berries fair okay.