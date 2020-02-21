‘Florida winter’ conditions return, prompting cold shelters to open across Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – “Florida winter” conditions are back! But they won’t stick around for too long.

Temperatures will drop quickly throughout Friday evening, and overnight lows will be in the low 40s. Skies will be mostly clear overnight.

With the cold front pushing through, cold shelters will be opening throughout the Tampa Bay area. Below is a list of shelters opening per local county.

Shelters listed will open between 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. unless stated otherwise. Shelters will accept guests all night long and close the following morning at approximately 6 a.m. Shelter guests are provided a hot evening meal, a warm safe place to spend the night and breakfast the following morning.

PINELLAS COUNTY

Clearwater Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church – 110 S. Ft. Harrison Avenue (This shelter opens at 5 p.m.)

St. Petersburg Northwest Presbyterian Church – 6330 54th Avenue N. The Turning Point – 1810 5th Avenue N. Salvation Army – 1400 4th Street S. Trinity Lutheran Church – 401 5th Street N.

Pinellas Park Boy and Girls Club of the Suncoast in Pinellas Park – 7709 61st Street N.

Tarpon Springs Boys and Girls Club of Tarpon Springs – 111 W. Lime Street



SARASOTA COUNTY

Sarasota Center of Hope – 1400 10th Street (Intake will begin at 6:30 p.m.)

Venice Salvation Army – 1051 Albee Farm Road (This shelter opens at 8 p.m.)



As for the weather heading into the rest of the weekend, Sunday will feel quite comfortable with highs in the mid-70s and low humidity. The humidity increases again early next week ahead of the next cold front that passes on Wednesday.

LATEST STORIES: