TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis said he has directed the Florida Department of Transportation to waive tolls beginning early Tuesday morning for some counties expected to be impacted by Idalia.

Beginning at 4 a.m. Tuesday, there will be no tolls in Citrus, Hernando, Hillsborough, Lake, Pasco, Pinellas, and Sumter counties, DeSantis said. You can find out if you need to evacuate by clicking here.

DeSantis also said the state’s National Guard has been activated to assist. Toll collections will be suspended for seven days and will be reinstated on Tuesday, Sept. 5, at noon.

DeSantis urged Floridians to be prepared to be without power, and crews have been staged to begin restoring power as soon as the storm has passed.

“At my direction, tolls will be suspended throughout the impacted area,” Gov. DeSantis said. “Anyone who receives an evacuation order needs to make plans to go to a safe area now. You do not need to leave the state— travel tens of miles, not hundreds of miles. By waiving tolls, we are easing the burden on families in the path of this storm.”

Facilities included within the suspension are:

Hillsborough County

I-4 Connector

Selmon Expressway (S.R. 618)

Veterans Expressway (S.R. 589)

Suncoast Parkway (S.R. 589)

Citrus, Hernando and Pasco Counties

Suncoast Parkway (S.R. 589)

Lake and Sumter Counties and Portions of Orange County

Turnpike Mainline (I-75 to I-4)

Pinellas County

Pinellas Bayway (S.R. 679)

Sunshine Skyway Bridge (U.S. 19)

Tracking Tropical Storm Idalia

According to a 5 p.m. update, Tropical Storm Idalia was moving north at around 8 mph while 35 miles south of the western tip of Cuba. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 70 mph with higher gusts.

The NHC also issued the following watches and warning.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Yucatan Peninsula from Tulum to Rio Lagartos, including Cozumel

Isle of Youth Cuba

Dry Tortugas Florida

Chokoloskee northward to the Middle of Longboat Key

West of Indian Pass to Mexico Beach

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

Chokoloskee northward to Englewood, including Charlotte Harbour

Mouth of the St. Mary’s River to South Santee River South

Carolina

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

Englewood to the Middle of Longboat Key

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Lower Florida Keys west of the west end of the Seven Mile Bridge

Sebastian Inlet Florida northward to South Santee River South

Carolina

