TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A historic group of veterans is spending Veterans Day weekend in Washington D.C. to take part in the ‘Parade of Heroes.

Florida State Elks Association is the host of 56 World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War, Gulf War, and Operation Iraqi Freedom veterans and their caretakers.

The weekend’s events will be the first time veterans from all the previously mentioned wars will be together for the events in Washington D.C.

Frederick Schneider served in the United States Air Force. He’s among the veterans making the trip.

“I’ve never seen the Korean War Memorial, I want to see it,” he said.

“If I admire veterans before, it’s only amplified after seeing what they’ve gone through so that we’re here today,” said Dr.Sonia Perez-Padilla, a volunteer with the Florida State Elks,

According to Schneider, the weekend’s events are a chance to remember the time he invested in protecting our country.

“I never got anything when I got out so I thought it was great when they put a memorial in Washington,” he said.

The veterans’ flight departed from Tampa International Airport Friday morning.

They’re scheduled to return to TIA Sunday afternoon.