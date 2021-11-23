Florida theme parks, attractions offering Black Friday deals on tickets, experiences

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Black Friday and the holiday season are quickly approaching and various theme parks across Florida, from Tampa to Orlando, are beginning to release their special deals.

Below is a list of deals on tickets and other theme park fun that 8 On Your Side has received in to our newsroom. Locations like ZooTampa, Walt Disney World Resort and the Florida Aquarium have not yet released Black Friday deals or plans to do so.

This list will be updated as we know more.

Those wanting to visit Busch Gardens can save on tickets, passes, “Fun Cards” and more.

Guests can purchase a 2022 Fun Card and get the remainder of 2021 for free. During the Black Friday sale, the Fun Card for next year is $84.99 plus tax and fees. Adventure Island can be added on to the Fun Cards for an additional $20.

Annual pass members can choose the tier and parks best for their families, and prices for said passes are up to $35 off during the sale.

Single-day tickets are available for up to 40% off, beginning at $66.99 before taxes and fees. A two-park ticket for Busch Gardens and SeaWorld Orlando is available beginning at $79.99.

Sales are available now through Nov. 26.

Busch Gardens’ sister park, SeaWorld Orlando, is also offering similar deals for Black Friday.

A standard ticket to the park, initially $117.99, is on sale for $49.99 each. The “Black Friday Bundle,” which includes a single-day ticket, an all-day dining pass and admission for “quick queue unlimited,” giving a guest the ability to skip lines during their visit, is on sale for $109.99.

Deals for multiple park tickets, including SeaWorld and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and SeaWorld and Aquatica are available, as well as a deal on the SeaWorld Orlando 2022 Fun Card, deals on summer camps, dining and more.

Animal tour experiences are also up to 50% off, from SeaWorld’s “Dolphins Up-Close Tour”, to the “Killer Whale Up-Close Tour.”

Another SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment property, Discover Cove is also offering Black Friday deals, with savings up to 50% on dates throughout 2022.

Day resort admission with the Black Friday sale begins at $108.50 for each ticket, down from $190. This admission includes a day at Discovery Cove with “all-inclusive amenities and access to The Grand Reef, Freshwater Oasis, Explorer’s Aviary and Serenity Bay,” the park’s website says.

Discovery Cove’s signature dolphin swim package is also up to 50% off on select dates through Dec. 31. Prices begin at $113.50, compared to a usual cost of $225.

More deals for Discovery Cove, with admission to other SeaWorld Parks properties, like Busch Gardens, are available online.

“The Awesome” Annual Pass at Legoland is available on a deal for $99.99, saving guests a total of $80. The pass gets guests in to the theme park and water park for a year with no blackout dates. The pass also includes admission to annual events, including Brick or Treat, Legoland’s holiday event, “Ninjago Days” and more.

Black Friday deals also include up to 50% off vacation packages. Guests can save up to 50% on a two-night stay in a themed Lego room at one of the resort’s three on-site hotels, as well as 50% off two-day tickets to the parks, beginning Feb. 24, free daily breakfast at the hotel and free self-parking.

While not necessarily a Black Friday deal, those wishing to experience the holidays at Universal Orlando can do so on select dates from Nov. 21 through Jan. 2, starting at $69.99.

The guided tour goes through Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure, with stops to meet the Grinch, as well as Santa Claus. Guests can also take in Universal’s Holiday Parade and “The Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular.”

Separate park-to-park admission and reservations are required.

Residents of Florida and Georgia can also spend two days at the parks with a promo code from specially-marked cups at Wendy’s restaurants. The cups must be purchased by Dec. 16 and the tickets must be used by Feb. 4, 2022. Those tickets begin at $164, per adult. Volcano Bay water park can be added to this deal for an additional $25.