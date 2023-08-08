HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — With only two days until the start of the school year teachers told 8 On Your Side they still have questions about the curriculum.

One of the main state-wide concerns comes from high school teachers, but there is confusion from educators across the board.

“As a teacher, I have to be flexible,” Sheehy Elementary School Teacher Cynthia Gadson said.

The state is weighing its options to ban courses taught for years.

“I’m scared … I’m scared to do anything that’s outside of a basic textbook these days,” St. Pete High School Teacher Brennen Pickett said.

There is a debate on whether AP African-American Studies will be banned and there are lingering questions about AP Psychology — putting teachers like Ramsey Aziz in a difficult position.

“It is very nerve-wracking because I’m going to be going to school on Thursday not exactly 110 percent prepared for my three psychology classes.”

Even Cynthia Gadson, a teacher for nearly 30 years doesn’t feel prepared.

The elementary school instructor said she’s still waiting to learn the complex curriculum the state is requiring for reading.

“It’s a training that I haven’t taken yet that I need to take … and it depends on when they have openings they’re going to offer it to teachers who didn’t make it in the summer,” Gadson said.

Every book in Gadson’s classroom must also now be scanned and approved.

On top of these changes, there is a huge teacher shortage in Hillsborough County with more than 500 vacancies reported.

“That means you’re going to have double work if you are there,” Gadson said. “Double work, no pay increase, you’re not getting paid extra for it.”

The veteran teacher said she will adjust.

With school just days away, she, like many other educators, has no choice.

While Hillsborough County needs more teachers, they are also looking to hire around 200 more bus drivers.

District officials warned there could be some delays for the first few weeks of school.