Florida residents 60 and up eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine Monday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Floridians age 60 and up will be eligible to get the Covid-19 vaccine beginning Monday.

Governor Ron DeSantis issued an Executive Order 21-62 last week, which expands COVID-19 vaccination in Florida.

Those eligible to get the vaccine include:

Long-term care facility residents and staff;

Persons 60 years of age and older;

Health care personnel with direct patient contact;

K-12 school employees 50 years of age and older;

Sworn law enforcement officers 50 years of age and older; and

Firefighters 50 years of age and older

“That will apply across the board at all of the state pods, all of the pharmacies, all of the different drive thru sites that are being operated,” said the Governor.

DeSantis said he expects the state to lower the age range in five year increments as vaccine supply increases and demand levels out.

“You’re starting to see the demand soften a bit,” the governor said. “The pharmacies have their windows to sign up, and they’re not gone in 10 minutes like they were a month and a half ago. Sometimes the window will be open for an hour.”

Until now, those age 65 and older have been able to get the vaccine. Over 56% of seniors in Florida have had at least one dose.

Wally Nowakowski is like many people waiting to get a Covid-19 vaccine. He just turned 60 a few weeks ago, and next month, he plans to get his first shot.

“I want to get it, my wife’s been vaccinated,” Nowakowski said. “I think it’s best suited for my demographic.”