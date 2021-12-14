Florida reports 12,984 new COVID-19 cases in most recent weekly data

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — In the Florida Department of Health’s latest COVIOD-19 data report, 12,984 new cases were reported, and vaccinations across the state had increased per week.

The most recent COVID-19 numbers reported by FLDOH were published Friday. The data from FLDOH does not show the case load in portions by variant, so it is unknown how many omicron infections contributed to the rising cases in the latest weekly report.

For the week of Dec. 3 to Dec. 9, the Florida Department of Health’s report says there are 3,710,507 cumulative COVID-19 cases, an increase of nearly 13,000 compared to the previous week, Nov. 26 to Dec. 2.

From Dec. 3 to Dec. 9, the total number of COVID-related deaths stands at 62,026. That’s an increase of 325 deaths from the report the prior week, another decrease in newly reported COVID deaths compared to the week before.

The positivity rate the past week was 2.6%, according to FDOH. Last week’s percentage was 2.5%. Cumulatively, the state’s new COVID case positivity is 20.3%, the weekly report shows.

The current cumulative total of doses administered reported in the FDOH weekly data is 14,540,602 compared to the previous report of 14,418,089.

According to FDOH’s report, from Dec. 3 to Dec. 9, an additional 122,513 people were vaccinated for COVID-19, a moderate increase in vaccinations compared to the number of those who received vaccinations the week before. In the previous week, 101,241 people were vaccinated.