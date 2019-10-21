Florida Orchestra brings back free happy hour concerts

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Happy hour just got a little happier.
The Florida Orchestra is bringing back its wildly popular series of free Happy Hour Concerts at Armature Works just in time for Halloween.
Imagine yourself unwinding from a grueling day at the office, sipping drinks and enjoying bewitching favorites like Saint-Saens’ Danse Macabre and Mussorgsky’s Night on Bald Mountain for the casual.
The orchestra will perform under Principal Guest Conductor Stuart Malina.
All three concerts in the series will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Guests can enjoy endless food and beverage options for purchase at Heights Public Market, and also attend a meet-and-greet with musicians after each performance.
This year, you won’t have to buy tickets, but guests are encouraged to register here to receive event updates.
Happy Hour Concerts schedule:
Eat, Drink & Be Scary
“Fall under the spell of bewitching favorites like Saint-Saens’ Danse Macabre and Mussorgsky’s Night on Bald Mountain. Stuart Malina conducts.”
Wed, Oct 30, 2019, 6:30 pm, Armature Works
Rumba on the River
Savor the Latin flavor with Gershwin’s Cuban Overture, Marquez’s Danzon No. 7, and more. Stuart Malina conducts.”
Wed, Jan 8, 2020, 6:30 pm, Armature Works
Russian Hour
“Music from powerhouse Russian composers, including Rachmaninoff, Prokofiev, and Rimsky-Korsakov. Daniel Black conducts.”
Wed, May 13, 2020, 6:30 pm, Armature Works
LATEST STORIES:
- John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John reunite for Grease sing-a-long event in Tampa
- Largo couple held boy, 12, at knifepoint, stole his bike, deputies say
- $10.8M federal funding announced for youth mentoring
- Saban: Alabama QB Tagovailoa has procedure for ankle injury
- Florida bounces back with 38-27 win over Gamecocks