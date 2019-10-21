Florida Orchestra brings back free happy hour concerts

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Happy hour just got a little happier.

The Florida Orchestra is bringing back its wildly popular series of free Happy Hour Concerts at Armature Works just in time for Halloween.

Imagine yourself unwinding from a grueling day at the office, sipping drinks and enjoying bewitching favorites like Saint-Saens’ Danse Macabre and Mussorgsky’s Night on Bald Mountain for the casual.

The orchestra will perform under Principal Guest Conductor Stuart Malina.

All three concerts in the series will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Guests can enjoy endless food and beverage options for purchase at Heights Public Market, and also attend a meet-and-greet with musicians after each performance.

This year, you won’t have to buy tickets, but guests are encouraged to register here to receive event updates.

Happy Hour Concerts schedule:

Eat, Drink & Be Scary

“Fall under the spell of bewitching favorites like Saint-Saens’ Danse Macabre and Mussorgsky’s Night on Bald Mountain. Stuart Malina conducts.”

Wed, Oct 30, 2019, 6:30 pm, Armature Works

Rumba on the River

Savor the Latin flavor with Gershwin’s Cuban Overture, Marquez’s Danzon No. 7, and more. Stuart Malina conducts.”

Wed, Jan 8, 2020, 6:30 pm, Armature Works

Russian Hour

“Music from powerhouse Russian composers, including Rachmaninoff, Prokofiev, and Rimsky-Korsakov. Daniel Black conducts.”

Wed, May 13, 2020, 6:30 pm, Armature Works

