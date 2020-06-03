Florida officials urge protesters to take precautions against spread of COVID-19

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) – Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings warned the public that those who are protesting need to take safety precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We all lived through the shutdown of many of our businesses and I really don’t want to have to re-live shutting businesses down again,” Demings said.

While local officials say they encourage peaceful demonstrations, they also warn that the protests could be a place where COVID-19 could easily spread.

Demings said that in the midst of a protest, an asymptomatic demonstrator could unknowingly transmit the virus, and undo all of the good that has been accomplished in attempting to slow the spread of COVID-19.

While officials are not asking people to stop peaceful protests, they are encouraging people to do it safely. The protesters are urged to practice social distancing, stay six feet apart and to wear face coverings.

On Wednesday, St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman also shared the same message.

“We are still in the middle of a pandemic. So please continue to social distance, wear a mask, do things the St. Pete way,” Kriseman said.

