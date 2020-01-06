Florida man missing 3 days may be in Tampa, family says

FT. MYERS, Fla. (WFLA) — The Ft. Myers Police Department is searching for a missing, mentally challenged 35-year-old man last seen Friday night.
Tyriece Dillard’s aunt, Nicole Palmer, contacted News Channel 8 Monday morning saying her nephew went missing from his home in Ft. Myers and may be in the Tampa area.
The police department said Tyriece is mentally challenged and non-verbal. He is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has a short faded haircut and likes to wear hats.
Tyriece, who also goes by TY, was last seen wearing a black shirt and black shorts.
If you see or know the location of Mr. Dillard, please contact the Fort Myers Police at (239) 321-7700 or call 911.
LATEST STORIES:
- ZooTampa reintroduces Florida animals to Danny
- Bolton ‘prepared to testify’ if subpoenaed in Senate trial
- Showdown between Seahawks and Packers to highlight Carroll’s 10-year anniversary in Seattle
- Hernando deputies save infant strapped into car seat in overturned canoe
- Deputies: Pasco graffiti vandal arrested for spraying ‘F*** the police’ on neighbor’s roof