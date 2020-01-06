Live Now
WATCH LIVE: Tarpon Springs celebrates 114th annual Epiphany

Florida man missing 3 days may be in Tampa, family says

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FT. MYERS, Fla. (WFLA) — The Ft. Myers Police Department is searching for a missing, mentally challenged 35-year-old man last seen Friday night.

Tyriece Dillard’s aunt, Nicole Palmer, contacted News Channel 8 Monday morning saying her nephew went missing from his home in Ft. Myers and may be in the Tampa area.

The police department said Tyriece is mentally challenged and non-verbal. He is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has a short faded haircut and likes to wear hats.

Tyriece, who also goes by TY, was last seen wearing a black shirt and black shorts.

If you see or know the location of Mr. Dillard, please contact the Fort Myers Police at (239) 321-7700 or call 911.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss