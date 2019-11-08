Florida man killed while trying to cross I-75 in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A 71-year-old Florida man is dead after being struck by a car while trying to cross an interstate highway.

The Florida Highway Patrol reports Miguel Valle Barreto was crossing Interstate 75 near Tampa on Thursday night when he was killed.

Investigators say several cars swerved to try to avoid Barreto, including the driver that hit him.

Investigators say alcohol was not a factor in the accident and the driver won’t be charged.

