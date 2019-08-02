Florida Lottery launches New Year’s Eve promotion

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Lottery has launched a new Powerball New Year’s Eve promotion. Throughout the month of August, Florida residents can be entered into the promotion for the chance to win a once-in-a-lifetime VIP trip to New York City to ring in the new year.

Players can enter their lottery tickets by scanning the barcode found on the ticket using the Florida Lottery Collect ‘N Win App or by entering the ticket number on the Lottery’s website.

Each ticket will randomly generate 2, 4, 6, 8 or 10 symbols. When four symbols have been collected on a game card, the player will earn an entry into the drawing.

One drawing will be held at the conclusion of the promotion period for all entries received. 50 Florida winners will each receive a four-day VIP experience to New York City.

Winners will also have the chance to win $1 million in a random drawing occurring just after midnight on January 1, 2020, during the live broadcast of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest!

The once-in-a-lifetime four-day VIP experience includes round-trip airline transportation for two, three nights hotel accommodations, two tickets to the “Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes” at Radio City Music Hall, two tickets for a holiday dinner cruise on the Hudson River, two tickets to an exclusive New Year’s Eve dinner party with a view of the ball drop, $250 in spending money and ground transportation to and from airports, hotel and activities while in New York City.

For more information on the promotion, visit the Florida Lottery’s website.