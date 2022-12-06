TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — For the second time, Florida lawmakers will hold a special legislative session to stop premiums from skyrocketing and insurers from pulling out of the state.

On Tuesday, leaders in the Florida House and Senate rolled out their plans for the emergency session and this time around lawmakers are hoping to make drastic changes.

During the week-long session, lawmakers plan to create more stability in Florida’s property insurance market by attempting to lower litigation costs and make reinsurance more available.

Lawmakers plan to provide tax relief for damages from hurricanes Ian and Nicole. As well as, set up a statewide toll credit program for Floridians who frequently commute.

Details on specific legislation are expected in the coming days and the special session is scheduled to extend into the end of next week.