Florida lawmakers push for permanent daylight saving time once again

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – All over America, people lost an hour of sleep on Sunday because of daylight saving time. Springing forward is a routine we expect every year, but a group of Florida lawmakers are once again making the case to keep it permanent.

“I think it would be a great idea. Give people more opportunity to get out and exercise,” said Gary.

“It gives me more daylight for working because I work outside,” said Keith Flagler.

Most people told 8 On Your Side’s Olivia Steen they wouldn’t mind a little more fun in the sun, which is why Flagler stands behind the Sunlight Protection Act.

“We can play longer. We can visit our friends and fun longer with more daylight.”

Florida state lawmakers enacted year-round daylight saving back in 2018, but it must pass the federal level to go into effect. Senator Marco Rubio said there is no need for a yearly switch.

“This is dumb. It’s a dumb idea. There’s no rationale and it’s time to end it.”

Proponents of the bill say more daylight in the evenings can result in less crime, more energy and fewer car crashes. Justin Herndon, a spokesperson with Allstate Insurance, told 8 On Your Side studies show fatal car wrecks increase 6% within the first week of the time change.

“That fatigue is very real. The results are very real. We’re just trying to make sure people understand the data and give themselves a little more time to be alert on the road.”

While a lot of people agree with the idea of extending their day, there are others who don’t want the change.

“If it’s not broke, don’t fix it. It’s been like this for a million years and I think it should be left alone,” said Diana Roberts. “I don’t see what another hour is going to change.”

