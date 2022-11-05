TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Candidates from both major parties will rally supporters and state their case to undecided voters in the Tampa Bay area on Saturday.

Democrat Charlie Crist will end his day in Tampa after stopping by other central Florida “get out the vote” events. Crist is expected to join State Representative Fentrice Driskell and former State Representative Sean Shaw for a meet-and-greet in Ybor City at 4:45 p.m.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis will appear across the bay at a rally in Clearwater at 6:30 p.m., hosted by Turning Point Action. DeSantis will be joined by the organization’s founder, Charlie Kirk, and Anna Paulina Luna, who is the Republican candidate for Florida’s 13th Congressional District.

You can watch live coverage of both events on WFLA Now in the live player above.